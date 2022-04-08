LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook out for Lakers vs Warriors

After officially kicking out of the play-ins, it looks like the Los Angeles Lakers have thrown in the towel. The Lakers are resting LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook against the Golden State Warriors.

The official injury report for the Lakers doesn’t list their big three as missing due to rest, but that’s essentially what they’ve been up to since they’ve just played. Here is the full injury report for the Lakers: LeBron James is out (left ankle), Anthony Davis is out (right leg), Russell Westbrook (right shoulder), Kendrick Nunn out (right knee), and Mason Jones is out (g) -League).

While the game is of little importance to the Los Angeles Lakers, it is still very important to the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are now just half a game ahead of the fourth seed and have to…