LATEST

“LeBron James Basketball Card Sells For $ 1.8 Million”: A 2004 Lakers cheat card auctioned for a record fee. sport

Posted on
Loading...

Since 2004, the LeBron James basketball card goes for one of the highest fees paid for basketball cards or collectibles.

For countless NBA fans, LeBron James is currently the best player in the league. There are many who even consider a man of 36 years the greatest than the great Michael Jordan.

You either agree with those claims or not, you cannot deny their greatness. And given his ability and illustrious career, any official merchandise related to him would sell for a high price.

Also read: “With Michael Jordan, you can’t even play cards if you don’t have $ 20,000”: Antony Walker explains that Bulls veterans always play for high stakes in card games.

But even if it can be true, things sometimes get a little too absurd, and often difficult to believe. And this, right here, is an accurate and precise example.

And so, without further ado, let’s get into it.

The LeBron James Rookie Card sells for $ 1.8 million, making it the most expensive card ever

Yes, you read it correctly. A LeBron James fraudster card was recently sold for a small fortune on the day. Of course, different people value things differently. And yes, it is no small matter to have the player’s autograph on the card.

This is not something that is completely left out of the left field. Antique NBA trading cards now have a history of selling at high prices. There was even a second-year LeBron James card that was recently sold for around $ 1.3 million.

Also read: ‘Kobe Bryant took me straight from the plane ride to the gym’: All-Star Julius Randle revealed how the Lakers’ story affected his career forever

Nevertheless, you have to forgive all those who would not be able to believe such a thing in the first place. But, given the greatness of a player, that there is still time for victory against the father, perhaps such prices are more reasonable than many would like to believe.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
932
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
858
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
751
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
724
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
711
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
689
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });