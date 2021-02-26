“LeBron James cares about winning championships, not MVP”: Anthony Davis airs Lakers MVP and intentions to leave this season. sport

Anthony Davis says that LeBron James couldn’t care less about winning another MVP and he only looks to win another championship.

Defending champion Los Angeles Lakers made several offscreen moves before the start of the 2020-21 NBA season to put themselves in a better position to repeat themselves as world champions. However, following Anthony Davis’ injury, some dazzling problems began to arise within his roster construction.

With the problems largely exposed on defense, the Lakers may have to regret Dwight Howard and Jewell McGee in the long run. With Dennis Schroder out, 36 years old Lebron James has suffered a significant workload. Following Davis’ injury, LeBron James ranks first in the league in minutes played.

Many believe that James is taking to the floor to promote his case for MVP as he is currently in the top 5 for MVP. Co-star Anthony Davis calls these rumors to rest.

Anthony Davis claims LeBron James is more focused on winning one title over another MVP

It seems a bit strange that the Lakers are starting to take a loss despite playing from the heart of Lacron James, Anthony Davis comes out with this statement.

Still, Davis told The Athletic that not winning the 2021 MVP is the least annoying 4x winner because he is too interested in winning his 5Th Title.

Anthony Davis says Lebron James doesn’t care about winning MVP “I know that man does not care for MVP awards. He cares about the championship. “

LeBron James was making a solid case for himself for MVP this season as he topped the leaderboard for several weeks. However, with the Lakers currently losing a 4 game streak, James has fallen into the attitude of practically everyone.

James has entered a modest shooting slope in his last 9 matches shooting only 19% from the arc. Davis has been imitating The Lakers since going down, with his defense being the biggest hit.

Together The centers around the league let their way to the Cup and their guards look wide-open on the perimeter, requiring the Lakers to take a serious reckoning to pull themselves back.