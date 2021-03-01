‘Lebron James didn’t even try to defeat you’: Steph Curry changes angle after Lefe kills

Warriors Superstar Stephen Curry said how teams in NBA are coming after Warriors

The Golden State Warriors reduced LeBron James and his Lakers to 117–91 tonight. It breaks the three-win streak that the Warriors had. The Warriors could not find a way to hammer the boards, and Drummond Green exited the game with a sprain in the ankle to make matters worse. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 60–35 on the boards.

Also read: ‘Give me LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kell Thompson and Zion Williamson’: Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neill builds yet another unbeatable team with current NBA stars

Neither team shot particularly well from deep, however, with the Lakers shooting 35%, while the Dubs shot only 23.5%. The Lakers attempted a free-throw twice and capitalized there. Neither team had more than twenty points more than the Warriors’ three-man players, but the Lakers had six in double digits.

“Teams still haven’t targeted us”: Stephen Curry

The Warriors were the losing team in the latter half of the past decade. After going 5 straight finals in a row, winning 3 rings in that period, they dominated the league. The 2015–16 Warriors set a record winning 73 games in a season but lost to the Cavs in the finals. This prompted him to sign Kevin Durant, and his addition made the Warriors untouchable.

Lebron didn’t even need to work hard during the game but okay LMAO – Leena (@denzelcurrys) March 1, 2021

However, the dream came to an end when the Warriors lost Kevin Durant and Kell Thompson to injuries in the 2019 final against the Raptors. Since then, KD has moved on and joined the Brooklyn Nets. Kell made it through his ACL rehab, but injured his Akilis just before the season started, leaving him out for a second season. The Warriors played without their stars in the 2019–20 season and had the worst record in the league. Every team took any revenge that was on their mind, but doing so was not just playing without stars.

Curry, posting the game tonight in his interview, said that he still targeted his back. The teams were not satisfied with the win last year, and still come with their maximum intensity on the dub.

“The teams still want to beat us and beat us. He still has a lot of memories of the last five years. “👀 – Stephen Curry

(H / t @Con_Chron ) pic.twitter.com/SVqrepTcBV – NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 1, 2021

Also read: “Michael Jordan earns 5% royalty on every Air Jordan shoe sold”: how the Bulls legend made a rumored $ 2.1 billion fortune over the years

The Warriors have a 19–16 record, which places them 8th in the West. The Warriors will try their best to make it to the playoffs this season. He will be expected to make a strong comeback with Kel back next season.