“LeBron James didn’t feel so strategic until we played in the finals”: Duncan Robinson sparked the Lakers star’s BBIQ against the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals. sport

Duncan Robinson praises Lebron James on his high basketball IQ and says that he only felt how smart he was when playing him in the finals.

Lebron James is one of those rare athletes who can definitely be classified as one. There will never be another player with the same body type as LeBron James and will do everything he does on the court.

However, when he has one of his greatest assets on the court, he does so in the same way that he views the game from a mental point of view. James is lauded for being one of the smartest basketball minds who have ever set foot on NBA hardwoods and it shows.

Also read: “Joe Harris is going to make NBA history”: The net swingman is undoubtedly going to be the first player in league history to average more than 50% on 5 to 3-pointers per game.

Night in and night out, James makes plays that sound like predetermined attacks on the opposing defense. This happens before he sees the plays and remembers the very precise details from the game he played hours before.

NBA Finals: His manipulation of the game at its best when shown on the biggest stage.

Duncan Robinson remembers playing against LeBron James

The Miami Heat surprised everyone when they made their way to the NBA Finals as 5 last yearTh Seeds in the East. Stepping up in a huge way with guys like Duncan Robinson and Tyler Harrow, some gave the Heat a chance to win titles over LeBron and The Lakers.

However the Heat gave him everything that the Lakers finally gave him in 6 games. Duncan Robinson had created a rude awakening in the final as it was the first time he had gone to this depth in the postseason, and LeBron went toe-to-toe against James.

Also read: “Being a veteran does not stop me from being called ‘coronovirus'”: Jeremy Lin issued a horrific statement on racism against Asian Americans in the United States

“Lebron is strategic in how he approaches the game. I did not do it feeling As long as I was in it. In the playoffs or the finals last year, it is almost as if he is playing chess when he gets the ball. He is advancing players, manipulating things, gaining the floor to his liking before attacking.

At the age of 36 and at 18Th The season, ‘King’ could not always rely on athleticism when he was back at the age of 26. Although he did not show great signs of slowing down, James has begun to evade a crime. Through several isos on a game and using his ferocious power to get to the cup.