“LeBron James does not like being involved in politics”: Zlatan Ibrahimovic accused the Lakers star of mediating matters beyond his expertise. sport

Despite being a superstar player, Zlatan Ibrahimovic certainly has Laura Ingrahm, speaking in politics like LeBron James.

Swedish football giants are the only 3 players of this century to have scored 500+ professional goals. In a career that is now in its 21st year, Zlatan has gained the respect of his peers and rivals alike.

Ibra is known in court as a goofy character. But at times, his tongue may be like a whip, which gives his unmistakable opinion on controversial matters. More often than not, Zlatan is simply passing on his and his achievements in a funny way.

But when Zlatan Ibrahimovic speaks about other players, you can see a clear difference in their approach. Ibra does not believe that players should engage in too much political discourse, for example.

The Swedish sensation is about to land in hot water for recent comments on LeBron James and his activism.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic essentially tells Lebron James to ‘shut up and dribble’

In an interview that would be far more appropriate in 1921, Zlatan believes sports stars speaking on politics are infrequent. He attempted to incorporate the likes of Lebron James into politics.

He believes that using his platform for political purposes without ‘field of expertise’ is silly:

“LeBron is phenomenal on what he is doing, but I don’t like when people have some kind of situation, they do politics at the same time that they are doing. Do what you’re good at.”

