“LeBron James Eligible for All-Star Selection”: Ron Artest believes the Lakers star was snubbed for an All-Star spot in his cheat year. sport

Former NBA champion Ron Artest, aka Metta’s Tech Peace, claims LeBron James did not deserve an All-Star snub in his rookie season.

As the All-Star Game passes, we see some of the league’s biggest names. LeBron James is set to make his 17th straight debut in the All-Star Game, in his 18-year-long career.

In just one year he did not make the All-Star team, that was his rookie season. In a recent chat with Athletic, LBJ admitted that the snub still haunts him.

If James is also selected as a starter next season, he will tie Kobe for the most starts in a row at 18. Kareem Abdul Jabbar holds the record for most All-Star games played at 19, and even that record does not seem too far-fetched for LBJ.

“A cheater actually dropped 25 points on the league’s best wing defender”: Ron Artest

Back in ’03, when James was still a rogue, Ron was known around the Artest League as a major wing defender. The Cavs matched for the first time that year against the Pacers, although the Pacers won 91–90, but LBJ impressed everyone with 23 points in the game. In subsequent matches that season, James scored 27, 22, and 26 pesers.

In response to an article by The Athletic, Ron Artest assumed that James was entitled to an All-Star spot. He said, “I’m not going to say that he didn’t deserve it because he had 25 points in his first game against me.

It meant a lot against me. I’m liking when he did that to me, it’s crazy. You gave 25 points to the best wing defender in the league.

Then the coaches had to select reserves according to the positions, unlike today. James, a cheater, was snatched up for the All-Star Game, but the rising stars dominated the game.