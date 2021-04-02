LeBron James has a funny reaction to Carmelo Anthony ranting about the Detroit Pistons’ fog machine | The SportsRush

Lakers’ star LeBron James can’t stop laughing after looking at Carmelo Anthony’s pictures showing disapproval of the Pistons’ fog machine

The Portland Trail Blazers matched up with the Detroit Pistons last night at the Little Caesars Arena. They won the contest comfortably, with a final score of 124-101. Damian Lillard led the way with a game-high 33 points, and 10 assists, marking his 12th double-double this season.

CJ McCollum recorded 24 points and 6 assists. The Blazers also had valuable contributions from Norman Powell, Carmelo Anthony, Enes Kanter, and Robert Covington.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan is such a scumbag”: Compton-based rapper gives backhanded compliment to the Bulls legend and Donald Trump as businessmen

For the Pistons, Jeremi Grant led the way with a team-high 30 points. He had support from Hamidou Diallo, who scored 19 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. However, they couldn’t keep up with the Blazers and ended up losing the contest.

LeBron James has a laugh while Carmelo Anthony shares his concern

The Detroit Pistons, like a lot of NBA teams, use a fog machine. However, unlike other teams, the machine at the Pistons’ arena leaves the entire court covered in smoke, along with the fog.

Carmelo Anthony had an issue with the same, and got a photographer to click photos of his. He later shared those photos on Twitter, with the caption, “You guys love that fog machine huh?”

You guys love that fog machine huh? @DetroitPistons pic.twitter.com/mU4hO2sOb7 – Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) April 1, 2021

Also Read: “Mark Cuban played the greatest April Fools’ Day prank in NBA history”: When the Mavericks’ owner pranked the entire league with antics

His dear friend, LeBron James couldn’t sit from the sidelines and say nothing. Reacting to Melo’s pictures, LBJ re-tweeted with a caption full of laughing emojis.

LeBron, who is recovering from a sprained ankle, is expected to be sidelined for another 3-4 weeks. In his absence, the Lakers have gone 2-5 and have dropped to the 4th spot in the West. With the tough competition and no timeline for AD’s return, the Lakers are expected to drop further down the standings.