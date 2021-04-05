“LeBron James is always happy and yet so determined”: Lakers star Anthony Davis opens up about what he has observed from the future Hall-Of-Famer  | The SportsRush

Anthony Davis lauds LeBron James for having a balance. He states how James is always happy and yet is so determined.

There have been very few players who have achieved what LeBron James has achieved. Over the 18 years as an NBA player, James has found immeasurable success on the court. His overly stacked resume and massive fan following show us how the Laker is among the GOAT conversation.

Although, Bron’s achievements go far beyond what he does on the court. Apart from being a 4-time MVP and a 4-time NBA champion, LBJ has proven to have a successful life off the court as well. He’s a flourishing businessman, caring socialist and a dedicated family man.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James share a special relationship. Both the Lakers star have often been spotted enjoying each other’s company off the court as well.

Anthony Davis reveals how he has never seen James mad since his time in LA. Davis also added how LeBron manages to have a balance, balancing whatever he does on the court as well as off-court. AD said:

“He’s always happy. I’ve never seen LeBron mad — he’s always happy. But on the flipside, he’s so determined and hard-working for basketball. So it’s a balance, and you’ve got to find a balance.”

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will look to lead the Lakers to their second consecutive title

As everyone knows, LeBron James had a major contribution to getting Anthony Davis to Los Angeles. As AD joined forces with LeBron, the Lakers once again became the powerhouse they once were. Last season, Davis managed to help LBJ clinch his 4th NBA championship.

This season too, the Lakers look to be one of the strong contenders to win their back-to-back title. Although, LAL has been riddled with injuries, seeing both their stars – LeBron and Davis, sidelined.

Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be with the team on their road trip. Also said AD is still “a ways away” from returning and LeBron remains “out indefinitely,” so no new updates there. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 4, 2021

Losing against the Clippers on Sunday, the Lakers dropped down to 5th place in the West. With James out for almost 4-5 weeks, the team needs to be in a decent position till their leader joins them. Despite the injuries, the Lakers still believe in the leadership of LeBron and AD to lead the team to yet another championship.