“LeBron James is doing things that no one else has at this age”: Jamal Crawford defended the Lakers star on Twitter despite sinking advanced stats. sport

"LeBron James is doing things that no one else has at this age": Jamal Crawford defended the Lakers star on Twitter despite sinking advanced stats.

LeBron waving people’s tongues at LeBron James in a 4-game slide before a unique performance against the Blazers, but Jamal Crawford doesn’t care.

The Lairs have pulled off their losing streak with a very good defensive performance against Damian Lillard and co. Both teams are shorthand, but the Blazers were poor, missing 2 of their top 3 players.

Dame had 14 points in the first quarter of the game. But he could not lead the Blazers ahead of the Lakers for the remainder of the game. Robert Covington was particularly formidable on offense, noting all of his 3-point form.

Also read: “Being a veteran does not stop me from being called ‘coronovirus'”: Jeremy Lin issued a horrific statement on racism against Asian Americans in the United States

Lebron, meanwhile, rebounds from some sub-parallel outings late with another vintage performance. He was particularly effective on the defensive end, with apprehensions of advanced age hindering him.

Jamal Crawford praises Lebron James for MVP-caliber play at age 36

Jamal Crawford tweeted a tweet about James on Statmuse’s post, which includes advanced stats from this season. Much of what he said needs to be added to this particular conversation:

“Eye tests show that he is doing things that no one found late in his career…”

Also read: “I go to the wrong guy, I do my homework”: LeBron James chases Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his Laura Ingrahum-like comments on sportsmen in politics

And Crawford is absolutely right. Karim Abdul-Jabbar won a Finals MVP in 38, but it was more than a team achievement. Karl Malone is the oldest MVP at the age of 36, but LeBaron was not scoring as easily as today.

James is still in the mix for the MVP award this year, though he may no longer be at the top of the MVP leaderboard by All-Star Break. The eye test, as Crawford, clearly demonstrates that Lebron is still the best player in the world.

As Eddie said, James is more concerned about winning championships than worldly season games.

