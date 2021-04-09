“LeBron James is just wrong because he hasn’t read the bill”: Republican Doug Collins slams the Lakers star for critizing the new Georgia voting reforms | The SportsRush

Former Republic Senator Doug Collins challenged LeBron James and other detractors of the Georgia voting law to prove their claims.

The newly enacted voting reforms in the southern state have attracted tons of criticism from Democrats. They claim that these laws enable voter suppression.

The Democrats were able to legislate the proposals to ban Sunday voting and no-excuse absentee voting out of the final draft of the law. They’ve still criticized the tightened provisions on providing water to those in voting lines.

Absentee voting rules have also been tightened. The new law does significantly reduce the number of drop boxes from the 2020 level. For example, Fulton County (which contains Atlanta) says it will go down from 38 to eight drop boxes.

LeBron James was one of the many pro-Democrat voices on social media who expressed their concern about these reforms. Fox News, a traditionally right wing media outlet, invited a former Republican for his take on the new laws.

Doug Collins slams LeBron James for ‘not reading the law’

Collins went on the offensive, calling him out for not reading the law and making statements about it:

“Look, I enjoy watching LeBron James play basketball. The problem when it comes to this issue [is] he’s just wrong because he has not read the bill. He read the talking points spewed out early on.”

“To say how this is somehow going to affect minority voting, Martha, I challenge you or anyone else, show me in this bill where it will affect or will harm minority voting, or for that matter any voting. We’ve expanded the number of hours, we’ve secured our vote.”

The new laws are certainly quite prone to criticism irrespective of political allegiance. However, the effects will be minor in the overall scheme of things.