"Lebron James is running a season similar to Michael Jordan in 1997-98": How do the Lakers suffer from their success like last season?

The injury-enforced absence of Anthony Davis brings a comparison between the position of LeBron James and Michael Jordan in 1997–98.

The Lakers were excited about the repeat campaign after enjoying a spectacular performance by the Nation team. Despite losing the likes of Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard and Danny Green, they certainly went deeper.

Trade signs from Montreal Hurl, Mark Gasol and Dennis Schroder made the Lakers a better offensive team. Or so it seemed. The Lakers have faced offense-making issues through their recent games in crunch time.

Dennis Schroder has now missed 4 straight games, of which the Lakers have lost 3. Anthony Davis has been ruled until after the All-Star weekend. LeBron James definitely needs better support from his teammates if he is to get top seed.

Also read: “Michael Jordan was right to pick Terry Rozier over Kemba Walker”: How beneficial has the GOAT been over the Hornets star pick at Celtics point guard

This scenario is similar to that of Michael Jordan for Lebron James in 1997–98

With Schroder back, James will have at least two players, with the ability to generate offense for others. It should be like the Lakers in position to score runs Bull in the 1997–98 season.

Subsequently, Scotty Pippon was ruled out for the first 35 matches of the season with an injury. The 6-time All-Star’s absence was initially felt a ton by Michael Jordan and co.

But MJ pulled the Bulls out of their foul play with 49 points in double overtime against La Clippers.

Also read: “This load management narrative needs to stop”: LeBron James guarantees he’ll be out for the Lakers in the near future, seeing the rest as a secondary concern

Eventually, with the support of Dennis Rodman, Jordan secured the Bulls a famously acceptable 24–11 record. After Pippen returned, the Bulls regained championship size and took the # 1 seed in the East.

