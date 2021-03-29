“LeBron James is the greatest point guard in NBA history”: Dennis Schroder hypes up his GOAT teammate ahead of free agency | The SportsRush

Dennis Schroder addresses his upcoming free agency while also claiming LeBron James to be the greatest point guard in NBA history.

Amidst a rocky season at best, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were looking to upgrade their roster before the trade deadline. Rumors of a package consisting of Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell Pope for Toronto’s Kyle Lowry were thrown around for a while.

The Raptors inevitably declined this offer as they wanted to receive and young player in return, such as Talen Horton Tucker. This seems to have been the deal breaker for the Lakers as they backed out of further negotiations and turned their heads to the next ‘shiny object’, Andre Drummond.

This played out differently to the Lowry debacle as Drummond was bought out by the Cavaliers and signed with the Lakers last night. Dennis Schroder was asked about how he felt having his name pop up in trade rumors, to which he seemed quite unaffected:

“It’s a crazy business, first of all. At the end of the day, I want to play my season out. I said that too that I want to see my options. I for sure want to be a Laker, but I also want to see my options.”

Dennis Schroder describes LeBron James as the greatest point guard in NBA history

Schroder’s motive to stay with the purple and gold seems to go beyond the fact that LA is a marquee player destination. The German native says that LeBron James is the best point guard he’s ever played with, and goes one step further by saying he’s the greatest point guard of all time.

Dennis Schröder talks about the great point guards he’s played with in his career, mentions CP3, Shai and Russell Westbrook, but says “LeBron is the best to ever play this game, I believe.” — Buyout Market Faigen (@hmfaigen) March 27, 2021

LeBron James has mentioned before that his first instinct when bringing the ball up the court is to pass. This has resulted in him being placed in hot water several times as fans and critics claim he’s too passive when the game’s on the line. A perfect example would be his decision to pass to Danny Green in Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals for the potential championship winner.

This doesn’t take away from the fact that LeBron James is undeniably one of the greatest passers in the history of the NBA. He’s shy of a few 100 assists to enter the exclusive 10,000 assists club. Being a point guard also means you have to be a great floor general and leader, two things he has proven to be.

LeBron James has almost always been listed as a forward but with basketball in the 2020s being essentially position-less, James could be classified as a point guard, especially since he plays like one.