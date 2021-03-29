LATEST

“LeBron James is the greatest point guard in NBA history”: Dennis Schroder hypes up his GOAT teammate ahead of free agency | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
“LeBron James is the greatest point guard in NBA history”: Dennis Schroder hypes up his GOAT teammate ahead of free agency

Dennis Schroder addresses his upcoming free agency while also claiming LeBron James to be the greatest point guard in NBA history.

Amidst a rocky season at best, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were looking to upgrade their roster before the trade deadline. Rumors of a package consisting of Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell Pope for Toronto’s Kyle Lowry were thrown around for a while.

The Raptors inevitably declined this offer as they wanted to receive and young player in return, such as Talen Horton Tucker. This seems to have been the deal breaker for the Lakers as they backed out of further negotiations and turned their heads to the next ‘shiny object’, Andre Drummond.

Also Read: LaMarcus Aldridge reveals his reasoning for teaming up with James Harden and co: “The Brooklyn Nets have a better chance at winning the title than the Miami Heat”

This played out differently to the Lowry debacle as Drummond was bought out by the Cavaliers and signed with the Lakers last night. Dennis Schroder was asked about how he felt having his name pop up in trade rumors, to which he seemed quite unaffected:

“It’s a crazy business, first of all. At the end of the day, I want to play my season out. I said that too that I want to see my options. I for sure want to be a Laker, but I also want to see my options.”

Dennis Schroder describes LeBron James as the greatest point guard in NBA history

Schroder’s motive to stay with the purple and gold seems to go beyond the fact that LA is a marquee player destination. The German native says that LeBron James is the best point guard he’s ever played with, and goes one step further by saying he’s the greatest point guard of all time.

LeBron James has mentioned before that his first instinct when bringing the ball up the court is to pass. This has resulted in him being placed in hot water several times as fans and critics claim he’s too passive when the game’s on the line. A perfect example would be his decision to pass to Danny Green in Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals for the potential championship winner.

Also Read: “Andre Drummond is just what the Lakers need”: Former Lakers legend Magic Johnson congratulates the big man for signing with the Lakers

This doesn’t take away from the fact that LeBron James is undeniably one of the greatest passers in the history of the NBA. He’s shy of a few 100 assists to enter the exclusive 10,000 assists club. Being a point guard also means you have to be a great floor general and leader, two things he has proven to be.

LeBron James has almost always been listed as a forward but with basketball in the 2020s being essentially position-less, James could be classified as a point guard, especially since he plays like one.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
293
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x