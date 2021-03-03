“LeBron James must be missing his first game of this season”: The Lakers star has been ruled out of his back-to-back game against the Sacramento Kings with an ankle sprain. sport

The All-Star break could not have come at a better time for LeBron James. The 4-time MVP will miss his game against the Kings with ankle issues.

James has been a true Ironman for the length of his career. Their durability and longevity are really second to none. He faces only one major injury-enforced absence which is now 18 years of excellence.

With Anthony Davis first out of form and then out of rotation from injury, James has carried a heavy load for which he must have bargained. He is equal to the challenge, making the case for MVP for himself and keeping the Lakers at the top of the Western Conference.

James has had to play with his own injury concerns. The 36-year-old has played his first 36 matches of the season despite suffering an ankle sprain for the first time. This came as a result of a strange landing on Opening Night against the Crosstown Clippers.

One night after James missed Kyle Kuzma, he earned some well-deserved rest after hard damage to the Sun. Despite Devin Booker’s rejection, the Lakers failed to cash in on a weak Suns team. All of his initials, except James, fired heavily on the night.

Lebron put up a lone fight with some silly, unstoppable scoring drives. He had 38 points on 24 of 16 from the field, which was one of his 16-point 2-point attempts.

Will LeBron James Play in the All-Star Game?

Midseason festivities are less than a week away from us. James earned his 17th straight All-Star starter berth in addition to the title of captain of the West Indies. It is not clear if he will play in the game, which makes him prone to injury.

Still, he would at least expect the festival to take part in the celebration.

According to a team spokesman, LeBron James will not play on the second night of back-to-back Lakers in Sacramento. This will be James’ first missed game of the season after playing in the first 36. – Dave McMenamin (@mcten) 3 March 2021

The Lakers are basically going to keep their third-string lineup for this game of Kings. LeBron, AD, Marc Gasol, Kyle Kuzma and Alex Caruso will be out to avoid injury.