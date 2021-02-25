“LeBron James said he doesn’t get tired, take him at his word”: Skip Bayless attacked the Lakers star for his poor performance of late. sport

Undisputed co-host Skip Biless makes another ruthless accusation on LeBron James, shaming him for his poor performance.

Tonight the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Utah Jazz 114–89. This led to their fourth straight loss and their fifth loss in the last six matches. This is the longest term defeat since Anthony Davis joined them.

The Lakers are on a four-game skid right now, and the absence of both Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder has clearly impressed them. Tonight the Lakers looked completely out of their element. They felt like they were running on smoke, and lacked energy and motivation.

The Jazz used this to their advantage and six players scored in double digits. For the Lakers, LeBron James scored 19, Markieff scored 12 and Montreal Hurl scored 16 points. No other Laker could touch double digits.

“LeBron James said he doesn’t get tired, take him at his word”: Skip Bayless

Even though Skipp is on vacation, he couldn’t stop himself from tweeting about what’s happening to LeBron James and The Lakers. Left made several tweets tonight, talking about LeBron James and his poor performance caused the Lakers their misfortune.

Many of LeBron James’ stances have been accusing him of fatigue for his late performance. However, the skip is nobody wants to listen. Lebron himself said that he is not tired, and Skipp would like to have LBJ for his word.

I don’t want to hear any “tired” excuses from LeBron’s apologists. He said that prior to the season he had played the game “cherry pick” for the first two months of the game. He missed zero as he chased Karim’s all-time scoring record. He said recently, “I’m not tired.” Take it at your word. Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) 25 February, 2021

Prior to the start of the season, LBJ also stated that he would choose which games he would like to play in the early stages of the season, but he has not been able to do so. Leave it to Lebron wanting to chase Karim Abdul Jabbar’s record, but it may be due to Eddie’s absence.

Whatever it is, there can be a relief during the All-Star break that is best for the Lakers.