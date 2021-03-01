‘LeBron James showed love to his father Steph Curry’: The Lakers star gave an interview to Depp with Curry after winning the interview. sport

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James dedicated Warriors star Steph Curry after the Lakers’ stormy win over the Warriors.

In a game that was hypnotized to reign over a rivalry lasting more than 6 years, it turned out to be a passive matchup, in which the Golden State Warriors were blown away by the Los Angeles Lakers. In fact, Lacquer had a big lead equal to 29 at one point in the game, with a final score of 117–91.

After being the leading scorer at 33 points per game for the entire month of February, the 2x MVP closed out his month with one 16 points He saw her shooting 38% from the field. Although LeBron James had only 19 points on 7 goals, James’ team players became lethargic as 6 Lakers players finished in double digits in scoring.

Read also: ‘Give me LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kell Thompson and Zion Williamson’: Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neill builds yet another unbeatable team with current NBA stars

After coming out of GSW’s part, Steph Curry greeted LeBron James while he was doing his JNU interview.

LeBron James and Steph postponed each other.

Lebron James and Steph Curry wasted no time in congratulating each other after the victory by the Lakers. It seems as if no love has been lost between the two future Hall of Famers.

Honor between @King James And @ StephenCurry30 4pic.twitter.com/6K83fiZDwn – Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 1, 2021

Both Curry and James have linked their careers with each other for almost 7 years. After 4 straight meetings in the NBA Finals, Steph Curry worked to best the ‘King’, as he defeated the LeBron James-led team to claim all 3 of his championships.

Read also: “I personally took the matchup against Domantes Sabonis”: Julius Randle reveals his mentality in a game against the Indiana Tejers

Perhaps the pinnacle of the James-Curry rivalry came in 2016 because it had the biggest finals series in recent memory and arguably the Kevin Durant-led Warriors’ biggest Christmas Day game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bron is revered by his father’s love – Official (22-13) and (0-0) (@ Officialj0nn) March 1, 2021

When James and Curry were in vastly different positions than in 2016, the rivalry that once took the game world by storm became a thinking in the minds of most fans. James and Curry also seem to have kept the court differences aside since they were quite welcoming towards each other last night.