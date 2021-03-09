LATEST

“Lebron James silenced and dribbled so that Space Jam 2 could be seen in China”: Clay Travis makes derogatory allegations about the Lakers star. sport

Fox Sports Radio host Clay Travis, a notorious Lebron James detractor, is at it again. Travis accused James of uprooting Jin Xi Jinping’s line ‘for profit.

LeBron James has recently been in discussion for some comments by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who believes athletes should leave politics to ‘experts’. James said that he always does his homework, and he will continue speaking for his brothers.

However, this conversation opened a window for all his haters to consider his comments in the past. James drew a ton of flack for chasing Daryl More about a tweet about the Hong Kong movement in 2019.

That incident is used by all of his convicts as ‘evidence’ of James’s double standards. They are now coming out of the woods again, now James has something political to say again.

LeBron James, Clay Travis on Space Jam 2

Clay joined Will Caine on a later new morning show with Travis Fox. When China raised the issue of declaring homosexuality a psychological disorder, Travis did not return. He used this as a heaven-sent opportunity to bring LeBron into conversation:

“People are getting money because of waking up in America. This is not a failure only on the NBA, but on all those who cash a paycheck to cover the NBA. “

“There is no point towards Lebron when he gets up on his platform and says that he will always use his platform to speak out on injustice which he will not comment on China committing genocide against its citizens. Space Jam 2 May open in Chinese cinemas. “

While James can certainly make a mess in the Hong Kong case, he remains a strong African-American voice watched by members of his community. James’s efforts to prevent voter suppression are only worthy of praise.

