“Lebron James speaking out against oppression and oppression”: Annes Kneeter criticized Lakers star’s involvement in Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s politics. sport

Enes Kanter is one of the least NBA players to have leaped into LeBron James’ defense. But in the case of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s comments, something had to be given.

Zlatan made a statement yesterday, criticizing the players for making political statements:

‘I don’t like when people, when they have some kind of situation, and they do politics at the same time as they are doing.’

It was directly targeted at superstars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry who were the face of the NBA’s BLM opposition. James was particularly active during the 2020 presidential elections.

His campaign with Barack Obama was certainly a factor in the election of Joe Biden. NBA players have dissolved Donald Trump and his administration through his term and with good reason.

Also read: “Being a veteran does not stop me from being called ‘coronovirus'”: Jeremy Lin issued a horrific statement on racism against Asian Americans in the United States

Elsa Canter supports LeBron James in view of Zlatan’s comments

Anse Kanter knows the struggle to be politically excluded from one’s community. Turks have been one of the goals of the Erdogan administration in recent times. He has also been a Gulenist, who is not a part of other Turkish players in the NBA.

Overall, Cantor has a genuine sympathy for Lebron James on how Zlatan rejected him. He expressed this in a tweet today:

“Someone tells Ibra. There is a difference between political opinion and oppression, speaking out against oppression, and excluding dictators. BLM This is not a political statement, it is speaking against oppression. In America, we call it freedom of expression. “

Tell someone @Ibra_official

There is a difference between political opinion and oppression, oppression and speaking out against dictators. #BLM Is not a political statement

It is speaking out against oppression. In America, we call it freedom of expression. https://t.co/eEpERmUaXl – Anse Kanter (@EnesKanter) 27 February, 2021

Also read: “Call Zion Williamson more dishonest!”: Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy badly slams NBA referee for advancing his All-Star

When they face each other on NBA courts, Canter and LeBron are often at loggerheads. Both have also spoken to each other on several occasions. But Kanter is clearly here, because you don’t need ‘expertise’ to be interested in politics. This is something that affects your daily life, after all.