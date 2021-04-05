“LeBron James, that CGI got your hairline looking fiery”: Richard Jefferson owns the Lakers star on social media once again in his reaction to the Space Jam trailer | The SportsRush

If the NBA is a soap opera, Richard Jefferson definitely is its coolest character. He proved this yet again by roasting LeBron James on Instagram.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will hit theaters on July 14th this year. LeBron shared the first theatrical trailer for this sequel movie 2 days ago across social media. The reviews from most sports fans were quite favorable.

People love the fact that James is building something in the vein of Michael Jordan for kids of this generation. He is, after all, the MJ of the upcoming generation, and the perfect candidate to be cast in a sequel for Space Jam.

The Lakers star is currently out of action from the basketball court with a high ankle sprain. This hasn’t prevented his former teammate from going after his appearance even one bit.

Richard Jefferson trolls LeBron James for ‘editing’ his hairline with CGI in Space Jam

LeBron’s hairline has been a subject of ridicule for the NBA legend for quite a while. People first began noticing it in his Miami tenure, and his hairline has mostly receded since then.

But it mostly changes so often that people have often attributed it to hair implants. Jefferson belongs to the CGI school of thought in this particular ‘intellectual exercise’.

RJ is always merciless when it comes to taking the mickey out of LeBron (pun not intended). The former NBA champion and Nets star has taken to life behind the microphone like a duck to water.

Jefferson’s comic timing, knowledge about today’s game and his penchant for always making light of a player at the right time makes him the most watchable NBA broadcaster in the game today. We have may fans clamoring for him to join Draymond Green on Inside the NBA once the latter retires.