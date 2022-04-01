LeBron James Tweets April Fools’ Joke About Injury

LeBron James was one of several athletes to poke April Fools’ jokes on his fans on Friday.

lakers The All-Star tweeted that he was out for the rest of the season. But, he didn’t fool the fans with his message.

James was clever with his tweet, as he was out for the last two games and missed a third game last week. He currently sprains his left ankle, but last week he was battling left knee pain.

Therefore, James could possibly be dropped for the rest of the season. However, there has been no further confirmation of James’ “season-end injury”, so fans automatically suspected it was a prank.

The Lakers forward has not yet been made available for Friday night’s game against the Pelicans. it is unclear…