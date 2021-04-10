“LeBron James understands the power of his voice”: Charlamagne tha God defends the Lakers star’s decision not to go public with the Covid vaccination | The SportsRush

LeBron James caused an uproar by refusing to endorse the Covid vaccines publicly. Charlamagne tha God supported his statement on Dr. Oz.

The Lakers star was asked whether or not he’d take the vaccine by a reporter recently. He replied by saying that it’s a private decision and he’d discuss it with his family when the opportunity comes.

James was flamed by everyone, including the likes of Stephen A Smith, for not decisively endorsing the vaccines. People called it a missed opportunity, and a disingenuous way of stating he’s an anti-vaxxer.

LeBron James was asked whether he will get the COVID-19 vaccine. “That’s a conversation that my family and I will have and pretty much kind of keep that to a private thing.” – Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) March 7, 2021

Also Read: “Dennis Rodman got himself arrested over 100 times”: When the Pistons’ DPOY would party every night of the week for years on end

Charlamagne tha God defends LeBron James

Charlamagne tha God pointed out the hypocrisy displayed by American citizens while flaming LeBron:

“I think that we live in this era where we think public figures have to make everything public. I think that LeBron understands the power of his voice.”

“If he does feel that way about the vaccine or he does have some distrust towards the vaccine, he’s not going to just put it out there and say it because then that would probably make other people not want to make their own decision.”

“They will be like, ‘LeBron is not taking it so I’m not going to take it either.’ For him to say, ‘It’s going to be a private decision between me and my family,’ I thought that was the responsible thing to do.”

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal narrates a hilarious tale of the first time he met Lakers legend Kobe Bryant as a kid and didn’t even know it was him

“I always say, ‘Man, I’ve never seen you all in a rush to remedy anything else in the black community. When it comes to poverty, when it comes to police brutality, when it comes to all of these things that we know the black community could use in order to thrive.”

“I don’t ever see you all in a rush with anything to remedy those issues but with this vaccine, it’s just like we’ve got to get it to black people and we’ve got to get it to black people now.’ It’s just like no.”