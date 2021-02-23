“LeBron James went against his word and left Kyle Kuzma on the field”: The Lakers MVP didn’t scoff at helping Wizards of Razelle Westbrook regain their feet in the loss. sport

LeBron James ignores a fallen Kyle Kuzma and does not help him get back on his feet in the Lakers’ loss to the Washington Wizards.

The Los Angeles Lakers have gone through some big roster shake-ups in the 3rd season LeBron James. When James made his way to Tinseltown, the Lakers still owed much to the youth movement. The league saw the development of stars such as Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma as key priorities for Lakers management.

The then 15-year-old LeBron James tried to integrate himself into the Lakers’ youth core and tried to drag the Lakers to a playoff berth, mentioning them all. One moment that is stuck with fans at the moment and is still talked about is the time when James was Will lift In a game against the Blazers.

He gathered his companions around and said to them, “Never fall down, stay down.” Your brother comes to pick you up. “It is safe to say that ‘Raja’ is not late in his word.

LeBron James hangs Kyle Kuzma and does not help him back

Ever since LeBron James made this statement, eagle-eyed spectators have been waiting for the 4x champion to ignore their fallen comrades. Vigilance was taken on the part of these spectators as they saw Lebron ignore Kyle Kuzma in the Lakers’ loss to the Washington Wizards. Last night.

Kyle Kuzma tried to break out of a contest against Russell Westbrook in the corner, but fell to the ground in the process. Without hesitation, James goes back to help his teammates without any defense.

Fans began calling out the online Finale MVP for their hypocrisy and mocking Kuzma’s non-presence on the floor.

This is not the first time LeBron has ignored a fallen partner as he has given Kyle Kuzma a cold shoulder once before. A moment that has gone down in infamy, Kuz tried to land a fancy pass in the paint to Bron in Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals, but lost control, throwing it out of bounds.

Kuzma took a hard hit on the field and although James was right next to him, he could not care less and focused on the game ahead. As far as fans are concerned, James is now 0-2 behind in helping Kyle Kuzma because he knows he will come to pick him up.