“LeBron James, we’re on it”: Spectrum Sports responds instantly to the Lakers superstar’s complaint about the score not being displayed in the telecast of their Bucks game | The SportsRush

"LeBron James, we're on it": Spectrum Sports responds instantly to the Lakers superstar's complaint about the score not being displayed in the telecast of their Bucks game

LeBron James is indeed the most powerful voice in the NBA world today. This was proved in full measure when he got Spectrum to rectify an error.

Andre Drummond’s Lakers debut ended in ill-fated fashion. The former Pistons star exited the game with a broken toenail, which is one of the most freaky injuries one can suffer.

His return timeline is unclear at the time of writing, but the implication is that the Lakers will be without their any of their ‘Big 3’ for at least a couple more weeks. Drummond joins AD and LeBron on the treatment table.

The game went in predictable fashion. The Bucks went into the locker room with a 7-point lead, consolidated it in the 3rd and kept their opponents at arm’s length all game long.

Dennis Schroder had one of the worst games of his Lakers tenure. He turned in 17 points on 18 shots, making only 6 of his attempts. 8 assists tended to negate some of this, but he still had to put up really bad shots.

The Lakers seem slated to fall to the 6th spot or even further below if they can’t pick up their act. It’s a team very clearly built to maximize LeBron’s strengths, but in his absence, the system falls apart.

LeBron James requests Spectrum Sportsnet to rectify their box score display

There was a point in the first half of last night’s game when Spectrum’s score display was not in order. James was hardly the only viewer to have noticed this, but he has by far the greatest influence among those who did.

He tweeted at the broadcast network:

Hey Spectrum Sports, I’m home watching my Lakers game. Can we display the score please?? Thank you!”

He got an instant response from the network

The issue was quickly rectified, and we are thankful indeed to James for using his influence and easing everyone’s viewing experience.

