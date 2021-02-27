“LeBron James would have traded Kyle Kuzma if he had been any more valuable”: Shannon Sharp split from the 25-year-old for his poor play for the Lakers this year. sport

Shannon Sharp believes that the Lakers, along with LeBron James, did not ship Kyle Kuzma, as they had little value for the trade.

The 2018–19 season was one of experimentation and restrained expectations for Lebron James. After finishing in 8 straight finals from the East, James finally began a season with any other All-Stars.

This prompted many to write that year’s Lakers based on a lack of depth. But he started the season strong enough, sitting out in third place on Christmas day after dismissing the Warriors.

But LeBron James’s injury in that fatal game drifted away from his playoff aspirations. The conference saw the Lake Show fall all the way down to 3G seed. Rumors of his young core trade for Anthony Davis reached a fever pitch by the trade deadline.

At that time Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and a pair of picks were included. But all three were eventually dispatched before the start of the next season. Kyle Kuzma developed the trade and remained on the roster for his championship last season.

Shannon Sharp asks Kyle Kuzma to explode, he had no trade value for LeBron James

Ahead of tonight’s Lakers vs. Blazers game, Shannon Sharp briefly engaged with Lakers fans on Twitter. Some of them suggested that the Lakers should have traded Kuzma instead of BI.

Shannon did not have. He emphasized that Kuzma was not good enough then:

“Pels didn’t want him, they wanted Ingram.”

Pulse didn’t want that, they wanted Ingram https://t.co/I4M1HiYrzd – Shannon Sharp (@ShannonShare) 27 February, 2021

Ingram made his All-Star Game debut last season for New Orleans. He has emerged with Zion Williamson as their franchise cornerstone. Kuzma, on the other hand, has been bad for the Lakers for a few weeks in Eddie’s absence.