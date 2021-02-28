“LeBron James, you are a Chinese finger puppet”: Colby Covington blasted Layla Starr to double standards, while speaking of politics after Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s rebuke, citing Daryl Morey’s incident as evidence . sport

Colby Covington fires another verbal salvo at LeBron James in view of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s remarks on politics.

Colby is no stranger when he talks of criticizing Lebron and tearing him apart. Covington is a staunch Trump supporter, Miraclean and in general, stands for opposite values ​​as a 4-time MVP.

This means that the two are often at loggerheads – LeBron has never accepted Covington, but that doesn’t stop the latter from taking shots. In fact, James’s opposition to Covington is often taken by Colby as proof that James does not want any part of him.

Covington was the most vocal about LeBron and his political role during the NBA bubble. Jacob Blake went on strike throughout the league in response to the shootout, demanding justice for him. At the time, Colby’s comments were quite distasteful, but no one paid attention to him.

Colby Covington devastated Lebron James on Twitter after comments by Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Covington launched another full front attack on King James this time with this tweet:

“When are you going to speak about Hong Kong? Oh, that’s right, you can’t. You are a Chinese finger puppet! You play millions of children’s games and talk about “social justice”, but Chinese women have no problem paying in sweatshop pennies to make their products. Mud

Covington’s criticism is not off the mark here, sadly. When Daryl More tweeted ‘Free Hong Kong’ in support of his friends in the city, James made a real mistake. At the time, James made this statement:

“I believe that when you do not think about what you say or tweet, then it is a panacea for others as well. I do not believe that Daryl More was educated on the situation at hand, and he spoke. So many people could be harmed – not only financially but physically, emotionally, spiritually. “

Morey was more aware of Free Hong Kong’s movement than James. Supporting a democratic movement for James to come out and criticize someone is a double standard here. As they say, injustice is a threat to justice everywhere.