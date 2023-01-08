LeBron Westbrook double gives the Lakers a thrilling win

Los Angeles (DBA-Stats Perform)

LeBron James scored 37 points, and Russell Westbrook added 23 points and 15 assists, after participating from the bench, to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to an exciting victory over the Sacramento Kings 136/134 at dawn Sunday in the NBA.

The Lakers scored their fifth consecutive victory and their 19th this season, compared to 21 defeats, despite the absence of Anthony Davis due to a foot injury. Dennis Schroeder scored 27 points, including four three-pointers, and Thomas Bryant added 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Lakers.

Westbrook participated in 34 minutes and became the second player to score 20 points, five rebounds and 15 assists after his participation from the bench since the 1970/1971 season. D’Aaron Fox scored 34 points for the Kings, and Domantas Sabonis added 25 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

In other matches, the Dallas Mavericks defeated New Orleans 127/117, the Boston Celtics defeated the San Antonio Spurs 127/116, the Chicago Bulls defeated the Utah Jazz 126/118, and the Orlando Magic defeated the Golden State Warriors 115/101.