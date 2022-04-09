Leclerc, a stellar pole (starting grid)

third free practice session And its twist had set the tone for qualifying preparations. session was marked by two red flags, came after first The surprising accident between Nicholas Latifi and Lance Stroll, heavy garage condition Aston Martin And the pressure of qualifying caused the Canadians to misunderstand each other on the track. In the end, the two men give up.

Appeared after the second red flag Fernando Alonso derailed, Highly skilled throughout the weekend, the Spaniard wanted to play his card in the final part of qualifying. but the reliability of its alpine decided otherwise. The native of Oviedo could not prevent the disaster, his A522 was finally planted …