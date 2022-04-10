Leclerc ahead of Perez and Russell

It was Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc who won the 2022 Australian Grand Prix this Sunday, ahead of Sergio Pérez’s Red Bull Monegasque and George Russell’s Mercedes at the finish line.

Behind, Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas, Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon complete the top ten at the end of this third round of the world championship marked by the retirement of world champion Max Verstappen over a mechanical problem. ,

Leave by Carlos Sanzo

Early in the race, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz lost control of his car at Turn 10 as he struggled through the peloton after a poor start on his side. The Spaniard finds himself trapped in a gravel trap… Race over for him.

Vettel. abandon for

A very complicated weekend for Sebastian Vettel in Australia, as the German driver once again…