Leclerc beats Verstappen and Perez to open pole

Leclerc took the lead after the first run in Q3, popping in his 1m18.239 seconds before crashing on Turn 11 of Fernando Alonso, right hand at the end of the back straight and second in the DRS zone.

Alonso then set the best time in the middle zone when he lost the rear of his alpine passing through Turn 11, the Spaniard said after the crash sent him into the gravel and then into the outside wall, That they had “lost hydraulics” and “couldn’t change gears”.

When the session resumed for the final Q3 run – with all qualifying running on soft tyres – Perez led the pack from all fours, opting to drop first to take two flying laps, while the rest of the two warmed up. Made for an ultimate effort with -up tours.

Perez’s second Q3 attempt ended just 0.001s shy of…