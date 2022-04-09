Leclerc beats Verstappen on pole

Leclerc secured his second pole of the season courtesy of a final lap improvement that surpassed Verstappen’s previous best.

The one-hour qualifying session, divided into three sections, each of which was knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before a top-10 shootout in Q3, was red-flagged twice and meant the deciding final laps. It happened in the midst of low sunlight. Which proved to be distracting for the drivers.

But Leclerc made no such mistake to claim the tenth pole of his F1 career and equalize with 1970 world champion Jochen Rindt’s tally.

Australian Grand Prix qualifying result: on pole from Leclerc Verstappen

What happened in the Australian Grand Prix Q1?

Leclerc set the starting pace at 1m19.391s, which was quickly defeated by his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. at 1m19.179s. But Leclerc…