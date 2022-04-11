Leclerc ‘can’t turn’ before poor Australian GP F1 restart

Leclerc produced a crushing display at Albert Park as Ferrari comfortably took the measure of its rival Red Bull.

The Monegasque driver won his second win of the season by 20 seconds over Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez, when Leclerc’s nearest rival Max Verstappen was forced to retire.

Verstappen never looked at Leclerc as a bully at pure speed, with the Dutchman admitting “I knew I couldn’t fight Charles, so there was no point in trying and pressuring him.”

But the reigning world champion came close to overtaking Ferrari on the second safety car, restarting the race halfway through.

After a poor escape from the final corner from Leclerc, Verstappen managed to pull along, but failed to complete the pass at Turn 1.

Leclerc explained that his sluggish start was the result of…