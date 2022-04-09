Leclerc claims pole in Melbourne qualifying

Leclerc took the lead after the first run in Q3, popping in his 1m18.239 before crashing into Fernando Alonso’s Turn 11 – right hand at the end of the back straight and second in the DRS zone.

Alonso had set the best time in the middle zone when he lost the rear of his alpine passing through Turn 11, the Spaniard said after the crash sent him into the gravel and then into the outside wall, That they had “lost hydraulics” and “couldn’t change gears”.

When the session resumed for the final Q3 run – with all qualifying running on soft tyres – Perez led the pack from all fours, opting to leave first to take two flying laps, while the remaining two warmed up with one. Made-up tourism for the last effort.

Perez’s second attempt at Q3 finished in just 0.001 seconds…