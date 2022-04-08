Leclerc disappointed by suggestions of “Charles 2.0” on 2022 F1 form

Monegasque insists it hasn’t taken any major steps from last season, but has moved forward with an established linear progression and has taken advantage of being a truly competitive car for the first time since 2019.

Leclerc won the opening race of the season in Bahrain and lost to Max Verstappen in the closing stages of the Saudi Arabia GP. He leads the world championships in a third race in Australia, and is on top of today’s second free practice session.

“The one thing I don’t like, I’ve seen it everywhere, and I don’t like seeing it, is ‘Charles 2.0’,” he said on Friday in Melbourne.

“That’s not the case. Yes, I’ve seen year-over-year growth that’s linear.

“I never like to let luck take its place. But honestly there were two races in the last year…