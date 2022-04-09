Leclerc disappointed by suggestions of “Charles 2.0” on F1 winning form

Monegasque insists it hasn’t taken any major steps from last season, but has moved forward with an established linear progression and has taken advantage of being a truly competitive car for the first time since 2019.

Leclerc won the opening race of the season in Bahrain and finished second only to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen after their duel in the closing stages of the Saudi Arabia GP. He leads the world championships in the third race in Australia.

“The one thing I don’t like, I’ve seen it everywhere, and I don’t like seeing it, is ‘Charles 2.0’,” he said. “It’s not the case.

“Yeah, I’ve had year-over-year growth that’s linear. I don’t like to put luck in place, but honestly there were two races in particular last year where I’ve lost many points, many valuables . . .