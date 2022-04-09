Leclerc had “no idea where track boundaries were” in F1 qualifying due to sunset

Leclerc was heard asking Ferrari to give him a new helmet that had the “darkest visor you have”, as drivers struggled for visibility as the late evening blizzard affected their ability to see.

The problem arose because qualifying lasted more than 30 minutes into the evening because of two long red flag periods after the Q1 crash between Lance Stroll and Nicolas Latifi and then Fernando Alonso’s Q3 crash, while Alex Albon’s after Q1. The pause also meant the start of Q2. Withheld for a few minutes longer than planned.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were also picked up for complaining about costing the Suns at the end of Q2, with Leclerc losing pole later in Melbourne.

Leclerc said that “we couldn’t see anything” because of the low Sun in Q2.