Leclerc hits hard in Melbourne qualifying, Verstappen and Red Bull fall behind

Monegasque signed a pole position filled with authority in Australia to clearly defeat the Dutch world champions.

Charles Leclerc will head to the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on Sunday (race start at 7am to follow live with commentary on our site). Monegasque from Ferrari took an official pole position and made an impression at the Albert Park track on Saturday ahead of Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz’s Red Bull, which went 0″286 and 0″372 respectively.

Lando Norris is fourth behind McLaren (4th, +0”835), then Lewis Hamilton (5th, +0”957) and George Russell (6th, +1”065).I Line is driving its Mercedes. In front of his home audience, Daniele Ricciardo (McLaren) will start in 7I Position (+1”164) ahead of Esteban Ocon (Alpine, +1”193) and a Carlos Sainz well behind his Ferrari teammate (+1”540).