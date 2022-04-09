Leclerc holds Australian GP F1 pole after clearing in-lap time

Leclerc, along with Zhou Guanyue and Yuki Tsunoda, were called out by the stewards for an “alleged breach of Article 33.4” of the FIA ​​Sporting Rules by failing to comply with the minimum time on the qualifying in-lap, potentially dangerous. It is possible For oncoming traffic on the hotlap.

Leclerc and Zhou’s offenses occurred in Q1, while Tsunoda’s offenses were in Q2.

In Q3 the Monegasque driver took almost three tenths of a take on Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, pending any potential sanctions by the stewards.

But the FIA ​​has now cleared Leclerc of any wrongdoing after accepting an explanation for his slow lap.

The leader of the 2022 championship explained that he was not originally on the in-lap, but on a cooldown lap for a routine practice to prepare his tires for the second flyer.