Leclerc moves to victory, Verstappen retires

The Ferrari driver led the entire Melbourne event, which was interrupted by two safety cars – with Leclerc leaving Verstappen each time, despite coming under heavy pressure from the Dutchman on the second restart.

Sergio Pérez finished second ahead of George Russell, who was a huge beneficiary under the second safety car, but had to charge Lewis Hamilton for the flag.

At the start, Verstappen seemed to get a better start than Leclerc, but the polesitter was able to pass his front-line opponent and defend the inside line on the run for Turn 1, Where Hamilton overtook Perez, who was looking to follow Verstappen’s line outside.

Leclerc pulled off a 0.6-second lead at the end of lap one of 58, with the top two exchanging the fastest…