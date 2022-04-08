Leclerc responds to Sainz in free practice 2

Charles Leclerc holds the lead over Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen. Summary and rankings of the second free practice session of the 2022 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

Attitude of free exercise 1 Confirmed during the second session of the day. ferrari Continue to impress against the competition. It is easiest to drive a single seater carriage with a bouncing horse. it allows Charles Leclerc And carlos sanzo to seek and impose limits F1 Board Reference, This afternoon, Monegasque took the lead over their teammate.

as Jeddah, red Bull Looks complicated to drive. Especially since they don’t seem to have an impressive top speed. Max Verstappen This had to be done several times before he could get a perfect lap, which allows him to insert himself between the two Ferraris on the time sheet.