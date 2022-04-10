Leclerc sanctifies himself at Australian Grand Prix

Leclerc, 24, reached Australia 12 points behind Sainz at the World Championship and left with a +31 margin after securing his second win in three races this season.

Monegasque, the winner of the Opening GP in Bahrain, celebrated their fourth victory in F1 this Sunday, apart from the victories achieved in the 2019 season at Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium) and Monza (Italy).

Both Sainz and Verstappen, defenders of the title, had to skip the test: first, after losing control of their car, on the opening lap, and second, on lap 38, due to a mechanical problem.

The Australian GP’s third abandonment was on lap 22 by four-time German champion Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), who made his debut this year after being absent…