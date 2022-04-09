Leclerc takes Australian GP pole

Leclerc will start ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez after an hour-long qualifying session, divided into three sections, each of whom are knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before a top-10 shootout in Q3.

Australian Grand Prix qualifying result: on pole from Leclerc Verstappen

What happened in the Australian Grand Prix Q1?

Leclerc set the starting pace at 1m19.391s, which was quickly defeated by Sainz at 1m19.179s. Leclerc took P1 back on his second push lap of 1m18.881s, with Verstappen moving into second, only 0.044s in the balance.

Verstappen caught P1 at 1m18.580s on his third attempt, a quarter of a second ahead of Perez and Ferrari.

Williams’ Nicholas Latifi brought up a red flag for the second consecutive Q1 by two minutes as he collided…