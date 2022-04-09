Leclerc takes pole position for F1 Australian Grand Prix, Canadians clash

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – A Ferrari versus Red Bull fight at the first Australian Grand Prix in 2020 is shaping up to be a possible scenario on Sunday since the pandemic began.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – A Ferrari versus Red Bull fight at the first Australian Grand Prix in 2020 is shaping up to be a possible scenario on Sunday since the pandemic began.

Charles Leclerc claimed Ferrari’s first pole position at the modified Albert Park circuit since 2007 with a decisive final lap of 1 minute, 17.868 seconds in Melbourne on Saturday.

But world champion Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, who qualified 286 seconds behind, and Sergio Perez, who posted the third-fastest time, were trailing.

Leclerc and Verstappen share the opening two races of the season…