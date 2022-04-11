Leclerc wins Australian GP Grand Slam

on one completely changed route, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) won the Grand Slam of the Australian Grand Prix Fastest lap in the race and win after securing pole position. Despite two race restarts, Monegasque remained focused from start to finish to achieve and offer the perfect weekend 240th win at Scuderia,

In contrast, the weekend of Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Highlights critical flaws. Struggling hard throughout the weekend, the reigning world champion failed to do everything to compete with Charles Leclerc. He Leaves a mechanical problem at the endRelated to hydraulics. The current world champion lacks credibility once again. Out of 3 Grand Prix, the Dutchman reached the finish only once…