Leclerc’s victory in Australia, a big defeat for Verstappen

“The car was great today”, These words are from Charles Leclerc, seconds after he crossed the finish line as the winner in Melbourne. Untouchable, Monegasque offered Ferrari a second success in three races on Sunday in Australia. Fourth in career and every time starting from pole. At the far back, Sergio Perez (Red Bull), second, and Jorge Russell (Mercedes), third, complete the podium. Max Verstappen has conceded defeat again.

Leclerc in performance

Charles Leclerc had already set the bar very high on Saturday during qualifying. He raised his voice in the race again on Sunday. In pole position on the grid, Monegasque dominated the race, not the most interesting from start to finish of the season. The leader of the Scuderia trembled only twice during the intervention of the security car. The first came after three laps and Carlos derailed…