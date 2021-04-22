Lee Bowyer fuming with award of late Nottingham Forest

Lewis Grabban netted the spot-kick to cancel out the opener from Marc Roberts.

Birmingham head coach Lee Bowyer launched a scathing assault on referee Jeremy Simpson – accusing him of ‘guessing’ – after his facet conceded from a controversial late penalty to attract 1-1 towards Nottingham Forest at St Andrew’s. Lewis Grabban netted from the spot within the eighth minute of time added on after Lukas Jutkiewicz was judged to have barged Scott McKenna. Blues seemed like making it three straight wins from Marc Roberts’ Forty ninth-minute header till the late drama.

“Within the 96th minute he desires to provide a penalty that is not a penalty, you possibly can’t simply guess within the 96th minute – you possibly can’t,” fumed Bowyer.

“That is what’s occurred, he guessed. It was a case of ‘That should be a foul as a result of they’ve come collectively’.

“No, it isn’t. All night time lengthy, there have been gentle choices. It is incorrect.

“It is incorrect – it is by no means a penalty. I’ve checked out it again and he (McKenna) is there, they’re coming collectively, however that occurs when you’ve got one participant working a technique, one other participant working one other.

“He (Jutkiewicz) cannot get out of the way in which of the participant, the guy heads it and since he’s working his momentum takes him into Jutkiewicz.”

Bowyer’s anger additionally spilled into his opinion on officiating within the Sky Guess Championship usually.

“Too many instances on this division officers get it incorrect and nothing occurs,” he added. “They guess they usually get away with it.

“I’ll ring up Alan Wiley (referees’ chief) once more and ask him about this choice and I assure you 100 per cent he’ll ship me a letter in about three days’ time apologising for that call as a result of it is incorrect.

“Within the 96th minute you make a call like that, you might be messing about with peoples’ lives.”

Forest supervisor Chris Hughton disagreed with Bowyer on the penalty choice.

He stated: “I have never seen it again however my assistants have seen it once more and they’re adamant that it was.

“Scott has a very nasty reduce from that incident.”

Hughton, again on the membership he led into Europe for the primary time in 50 years, praised Forest’s character for rescuing a degree when all seemed misplaced.

“Credit score to our group to maintain going as a result of in the event you do, that is what can occur,” he added.

“We began properly and for the primary 20 minutes we have been the higher group, however for 70 minutes we have been second greatest, though arguably we had the 2 greatest probabilities with Ryan Yates heading towards the bar and Lyle Taylor going clear via.

“However the feeling was they have been going to extend their lead than us getting again into it.”

Forest are a degree away from Blues and 11 away from third from backside Rotherham, who’ve 5 matches left.

“It makes that hole that bit greater however we wish to proceed that combat to the tip,” added Hughton.

“The one factor we is not going to settle for is the season really fizzling out.”

Blues dominated as Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba denied headers from Jutkiewicz and Roberts and blocked substitute Riley McGree’s shot.

On the break for Forest, Yates headed towards the bar and James Garner’s 25-yard drive bounced simply large, whereas Taylor was foiled in a one-on-one.