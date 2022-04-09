Lee Mack Presents The New ITV Show The 1% Club – When Is It On And What To Expect

Comedian Lee Mack is set to host an all-new quiz show that’s launching on screens tonight. The 1% Club is a brand new show on ITV that focuses on logic and common sense rather than trivia.

Each show begins with over 100 contestants aiming to reach the end and win up to £100,000. However to do this the contestants must be able to answer a question that only 1% of the population will be correct.

Each contestant starts the show with £1,000 and the stakes are high because one question is wrong and they are out of the game. When this happens £1,000 is added to the bounty so everyone else can try and win.

Host Lee Mack…