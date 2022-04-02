Leeds 1-1 Southampton: Whites ‘will only get better’, says boss Jesse Marsh

Ward-Prause is the first player to score three free-kicks this Premier League season

Leeds boss Jesse Marsh believes his side will “only get better” despite being denied a third consecutive win by a free-kick from James Ward-Prause in a tough encounter with Southampton.

The Whites were bright in the opening round and took the lead at land Road via Jack Harrison’s poked finish after St keeper Fraser Forster’s failed to claim a Rafinha Cross.

But his recent progress was checked when England midfielder Ward-Prause added another brilliant free-kick to his ever-increasing shoreline, giving the visitors a point that they would end a run of three straight league defeats. Can you

Clarifying that much work remains to be done, Marsh was pleased that…