Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa hails Tyler Roberts’s

The Leeds boss says Wales worldwide Tyler Roberts “has virtues which are very tough to seek out in soccer for the time being”.

Marcelo bielsa believes Tyler Roberts is a uncommon breed in soccer and warrants his place in Leeds’ beginning line-up. Leeds tackle arch-rivals Manchester United at Elland Highway on Sunday and Roberts is prone to be trusted once more in a sophisticated midfield position behind Patrick Bamford. Roberts has beguiled and annoyed in equal measure throughout his three seasons in Leeds’ first-team squad and Bielsa has challenged him to have an effect on video games extra persistently.

🎙️ Marcelo: “There should not many gamers together with his inventive capability” pic.twitter.com/Fo0HWxdrjN — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 23, 2021

“He has performed many video games in a row and has proven he has the assets to justify his beginning place within the staff,” Bielsa mentioned.

“He has virtues which are very tough to seek out in soccer for the time being. He has all of the assets essential to unbalance offensively and nonetheless has quite a bit to develop to make these makes an attempt helpful and environment friendly.”

Roberts, 22, was at his silky-smooth greatest when organising a second-half probability for Jack Harrison throughout Monday evening’s 1-1 draw in opposition to Liverpool.

However the Wales ahead’s shortcomings have been highlighted quickly after when he slammed a golden probability straight at goalkeeper Alisson Becker. He has but to attain in 21 league appearances this season.

Roberts missed a golden probability to attain his first Premier League purpose in opposition to Liverpool (Clive Brunskill/PA)

“He has many virtues and must impression on Leeds’ offensive recreation in accordance to the virtues he has,” Bielsa mentioned. “Clearly, there should not many gamers together with his inventive belongings.”

Leeds’ first top-flight encounter in 16 years in opposition to their bitter Roses rivals resulted in a chastening 6-2 defeat at Outdated Trafford in December.

Whereas Whites followers are baying for revenge – too emotive a phrase for Bielsa to ever use in a footballing sense – their head coach supplied Sunday’s opponents his compliments having carried out his ordinary pre-match evaluation.

“The extra easy soccer is, the higher it’s. This precept is all the time supported when the gamers do what they need to do and what they’re greatest doing,” Bielsa mentioned.

🎙️ Marcelo: “I do know completely what it means to play in a basic recreation” — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 23, 2021

“On this sense, Manchester United are an instance of this. They advance what they know greatest the right way to do and this has permitted them to create a method.

“Their recreation is straightforward to decipher. It is a reward. As a result of to have the ability to play easy may be very tough and after we handle to attain it, it is extremely satisfying.”

Leeds are bidding for his or her first win in opposition to the Crimson Devils since 2010 when, as a Sky Wager League One membership, they produced a shocking upset to knock their outdated foe out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win at Outdated Trafford.

The West Yorkshire membership final beat Manchester United within the Premier League in 2002, with Harry Kewell‘s second-half header sealing victory by the identical rating at Elland Highway.