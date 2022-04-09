Leeds scored in the crucial game to avoid relegation

Leeds United The 2021/2022 season is experiencing the best moment since the start. after the last period of unrest marcelo bilsa Since the arrival of the team, in charge, with many goals achieved and without a friendly game dynamic Jesse March, Gradually turned to a more practical version. so that Goals from Rafinha, Rodrigo Moreno and Jack Harrison beat Watford 3-0, To avoid relegation in an important match, As a result, they put together at least one point (three wins and one draw) in their fourth consecutive match and heaved a sigh of relief in the fight to avoid the bottom of the standings.

Harrison won. (Reuters)

While he felt unmatched for a lot at first…