Leeds United vs. Manchester United injury

Sports activities Mole rounds up all the newest harm and suspension information forward of Sunday’s Premier League conflict between Leeds United and Manchester United.

Manchester United will likely be in search of their twentieth Premier League victory of the season after they journey to Elland Highway on Sunday afternoon to face Leeds United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s facet are presently second within the desk, comfortably inside the highest 4, whereas an in-form Leeds occupy tenth place, and right here, Sports activities Mole rounds up the group information for the 2 sides.

© Reuters

LEEDS UNITED

Out: Rodrigo (muscle), Liam Cooper (suspended), Adam Forshaw (muscle)

Uncertain: Raphinha (thigh)

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Alioski; Costa, Phillips, Dallas, Harrison; Roberts; Bamford

MANCHESTER UNITED

Out: Anthony Martial (knee), Phil Jones (knee)

Uncertain: Marcus Rashford (foot)

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood; Cavani

Video prediction

Watch the Sports activities Mole Soccer Shorts prediction for this sport beneath: